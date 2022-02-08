Advertisement

Sen. Collins discusses plans with Bangor City Officials

Officials thanked Collins for the federal funding that helped keep Bangor’s public transit and airport running, as well as the Cross Insurance Center pay off debts. (FILE)(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Senator Susan Collins met with Bangor city officials in an annual meeting Monday.

Officials thanked Collins for the federal funding that helped keep Bangor’s public transit and airport running, as well as the Cross Insurance Center pay off debts.

Collins detailed her support for Bangor’s National Guard air refueling wing in its quest for expanded funding.

She also added that keeping schools open is one of her top goals.

Bangor Police Chief Mark Hathaway asked for help in assisting Bangor’s homeless population, specifically with the Telehealth model for mental health professionals.

Collins agreed, adding it’s only possible with expanded broadband.

”My view is we’re in the midst of the pandemic, we’ve got growing mental health problems, and I think we’re going to have to encourage more reciprocity across state lines, or at least a system where there’s a less onerous process for getting licensed if you’re licensed in another state,” said Sen. Collins.

Collins also mentioned several spending programs for Bangor that she is in support of, but noted they could only be done with a “real appropriation bill” from Congress.

