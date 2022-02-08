Advertisement

Productive Maine scalloping grounds might close for year

Ocean
Ocean(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DENNYSVILLE, Maine (AP) - Maine ocean regulators might close the state’s most productive scallop fishing grounds for the year.

The state is home to a winter scallop fishing industry that takes place in nearshore waters.

The most fertile scalloping grounds in the state are in Cobscook Bay in rural Down East Maine.

The Maine Department of Maine Resources said recently the area is showing signs of pressure from the scallop harvest and will be evaluated for closure this week.

It’s common for the state to shut down scalloping grounds to prevent overfishing.

