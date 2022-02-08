Advertisement

Portland joins Bangor in prohibiting flavored tobacco sales

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland City Council voted unanimously in a 9-0 vote to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in the city.

Portland is now the second municipality in the state to prohibit the sale of flavored tobacco, with Bangor being the first.

As addressed in the agenda, the Health & Human Services Committee also voted that the amendment should be effective June 1, 2022 to be consistent with one approved by the Bangor City Council.

Copyright 2022 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Police investigating shooting in Calais
Be Better is a non-profit founded by Steven Sobel. The Hampden man is offering free snow plow...
Hampden man offering free snow plowing services
Garret Foss
Carmel snowmobiler recalls being lost in sub-zero temps in Baxter State Park
Precipitation forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
Snow, sleet and rain Monday evening through Tuesday
A woman fell to her death in West Palm Beach, Florida, when a drawbridge opened as she was...
Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

Latest News

The amendment will take effect in 10 days.
Portland City Council voted to repeal mask mandate
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said it’s paramount to protect elections from interference or...
Bill to make interfering with election workers a crime OK’d
The Bangor Daily News reported Monday that the state’s opioid prescription rate has dropped...
CDC: Maine 2020 opioid prescription rate top in New England
Officials thanked Collins for the federal funding that helped keep Bangor’s public transit and...
Sen. Collins discusses plans with Bangor City Officials