Portland City Council voted to repeal mask mandate

The amendment will take effect in 10 days.
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:34 AM EST
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Portland City Council voted to repeal the mask mandate in a 7-2 vote, this evening.

The amendment will take effect in 10 days.

The council unanimously approved the mandate last month and it took effect Jan. 10, with the stipulation that it be reviewed every 30 days.

A proposal to institute hazard pay of 1.5 times the minimum wage for all employees in the city of Portland whenever a city public face-covering mandate is in effect.

Monday was the first reading of the proposal, but it includes a clause that it would be applied retroactively to Feb. 7, 2022.

In 2020, Portland voters approved a new minimum wage that included a hazard pay provision for essential workers during a state of emergency.

Hazard pay ended last month when the council terminated the COVID-19 pandemic state of emergency.

The current minimum wage in Portland is $13 per hour. With hazard pay, that would increase to $19.50.

