Partners for Peace shares resources during national Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - February is national Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

The staff from Partners for Peace are making it their mission to combat this serious issue, before it starts.

Experts say there are many forms of abuse.

It’s important for adults to know the signs.

Statistics show two out of three teens don’t seek help while being abused in a relationship.

That’s why experts say it’s important to have routine conversations with your teens.

”It’s really important that we open these conversations and that we teach teens what healthy relationships, what those feel like,” said Community Educator for Partners for Peace Daniel Perkins. “Like, what does it look like to be in love? What does it look like to trust your partner? And as adults, we can step up and share that with teenagers. You’re never alone. If you’re experiencing any of this, please do seek help and know that there are people out there that want to help you.”

Partners for Peace has a resource kit for those interested on their website.

You can find it on their website under the Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month tab.

