FEMA approves request for federal COVID-19 Surge Response Teams at Bangor hospital

Northern Light Health
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a request for Federal COVID-19 Surge Response Teams at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday that starting on Feb. 18, two teams each consisting of 20 military medical personnel will help provide care for those with COVID-19 and other serious medical issues.

These teams include physicians, nurses, and respiratory technicians.

They will provide assistance through mid-March.

These federal teams join members of the Maine National Guard already deployed by the governor.

