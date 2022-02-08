Advertisement

Farnsworth Art Museum closing for 5 weeks for new exhibit

Farnsworth Art Museum
Farnsworth Art Museum
By Angela Luna
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Farnsworth Art Museum will be bringing a new exhibition set for March 12 called ‘Farnsworth Forward.’

The museum will be closing for for five weeks starting Wed., Feb. 9 and will reopen March 12.

The new exhibition will feature the story of Maine in American art from the 19th century.

During the closure, the museum will virtually host online public and studio programs over zoom.

Farnsworth director Christopher Brownawell says this will be leading into major changes for their 75th anniversary.

“We saw our 75th anniversary is 2023. And so this is just the first step .And this is not sort of an end all but it’s just sort of the beginning of the process and will continue to move and it continues to evolve and and you’ll see more changes as we move into into our anniversary year,” said Brownawell.

The Farnsworth Museum Store will also remain open Tuesdays through Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you’d like more information, you can go onto their website https://www.farnsworthmuseum.org/.

