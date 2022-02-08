Customers see supply rate increase’s effect on electric bills

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Last month, you likely saw the supply rate on your electric bill go up quite a bit.

“It states our core function is to ensure that Maine citizens have access to safe and reliable utility services at rates that are just and reasonable for customers and public utilities. That’s not happening this month for many people,” said Marcella Kenny, Bangor resident.

At the start of 2022, CMP and Versant customers saw their supply rates go up 83% and 89%, respectively.

The average customer was expected to see their electric bills go up about $30 a month, but some people say that’s not the case.

“I was seeing people stating that their bills were going from $400 to over a thousand dollars within a month’s time frame,” said Kenny.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission says these are the lowest prices that were available from their annual bidding process.

Chairman Phil Bartlett says about half of the electricity produced in New England uses natural gas.

“Price increases in natural gas globally have caused price increases in regional electricity markets, and unfortunately, that ends up costing customers more,” said Bartlett, MPUC.

For Bangor residents like Kenny, last month’s bill is causing concern. She’s hoping a letter from the community will get some answers.

“We want Versant and the public utilities to understand what is going on, and we also want it to be proactive. We don’t want it to turn into an accusatory pointing of the fingers type situation,” said Kenny.

Bartlett says as customers, you do have options when it comes to suppliers, and he encourages people to shop around.

“it’s important that if you make that decision to choose a competitive provider that you keep an eye on that price and keep an eye on the standard offer because you can always come back,” said Bartlett.

Bartlett says if you’re having trouble paying your monthly bill, start by calling your utility.

“It’s in their interest to guide you to the relief that’s available, but if there isn’t any particular program that fits you, they will work with you to come up with a payment plan that’s reasonable. If you’re having trouble with the utility company, you aren’t getting the answers you need, then call the PUC,” said Bartlett

This process happens annually, and Bartlett says there is still uncertainty moving forward.

“I do think we’re not likely to see further spikes in prices. I sort of knock on wood as I say that, but our hope is that we will see some relief next year,” said Bartlett.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.