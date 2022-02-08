Advertisement

Committee discusses lobster fishing legal defense fund

Lobster
Lobster(Gray tv)
By Angela Luna
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine legislature’s Marine Resources Committee Tuesday discussed a bill that would create a legal defense fund for lobster fishermen who are challenging new rules protecting right whales.

The bill would also establish a commission to administer that fund.

Senate President Troy Jackson, who co-sponsored the bill, says the latest regulations on the lobster industry does more harm than good.

“However, the latest regulations imposed on the lobster industry are not just misguided, they’re incredibly harmful and dangerous to the people that are actually doing them,” said Jackson.

The committee will continue to discuss the bill in the next week.

Meanwhile, the committee put off a vote on a separate bill that would create a $30 million fund to to help fishermen hurt economically by the new rules pay for expenses such as boat payments and gear.

The committee wants to gather more information before it votes on the bill.

