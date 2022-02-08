Advertisement

Central Maine towns running low on road salt

Salt for roads
Salt for roads(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - Some Central Maine municipalities are running low on salt for their roads.

Winslow and other surrounding communities dealt with the shortages over the weekend.

Winslow Public Works Director Paul Fongemie said it’s because of harsher winter conditions than we’ve had in past years.

That has caused the need to buy more.

“The last order I placed was Jan. 30 for six loads of salt, and I get my usual confirmation, and next thing you know, nothing showed up. Yesterday, when people starting getting a little antsy and commenting on Facebook, you know, I made some phone calls. I was able to get some salt from him. He’s got a pretty big stockpile up in Searsport, but we’re paying a 4% premium. Last couple of winters were reasonably mild compared to this. You know, we hadn’t had the bitter cold, and we’ve had a lot of rain this year. So, a lot of ice means we need a lot of material to try to break it up and keep it safe,” said Fongemie.

He also says he would have used sand if salt was not available, but it does not have the chemical properties salt has.

