CDC: Maine 2020 opioid prescription rate top in New England

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Maine had the highest opioid prescription rate in New England in 2020 even though overall prescriptions of opioids in the state have decreased over the last decade.

The Bangor Daily News reported Monday that the state’s opioid prescription rate has dropped lower than the national rate since 2017 but Maine still has a relatively high rate for New England.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.