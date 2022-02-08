Advertisement

Bill to make interfering with election workers a crime OK’d

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said it’s paramount to protect elections from interference or...
Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said it’s paramount to protect elections from interference or subversion “through election worker intimidation or outside political interference.” (FILE)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A legislative committee has approved a bill that would make interfering with an election worker a crime.

The Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee voted unanimously Monday for the bill sponsored by Rep. Bruce White, of Waterville, but the amended proposal reduced the crime to a misdemeanor instead of a Class C felony.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said it’s paramount to protect elections from interference or subversion “through election worker intimidation or outside political interference.”

