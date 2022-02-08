Bill to make interfering with election workers a crime OK’d

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A legislative committee has approved a bill that would make interfering with an election worker a crime.

The Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee voted unanimously Monday for the bill sponsored by Rep. Bruce White, of Waterville, but the amended proposal reduced the crime to a misdemeanor instead of a Class C felony.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said it’s paramount to protect elections from interference or subversion “through election worker intimidation or outside political interference.”

