6 Maine counties getting pandemic-related employment training services funds

Maine (WABI) - The US Department of Labor is sending $800,000 to Maine to provide pandemic-related employment training services.

The money released to Coastal Counties Workforce, Incorporated will help provide workforce training in six counties, including Knox and Waldo.

Last year, the pandemic forced 17 employers in Maine’s coastal region, including Abbott Labs, B&M Baked Beans, and Country Manor Nursing Home, to lay off more than 500 workers.

This grant will help prepare these workers for new employment opportunities.

