1,391 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 1,391 new cases of the virus.

12 more Mainers have died from the virus, three each from Cumberland and Penobscot counties and one each from Androscoggin, Franklin, Hancock, Kennebec, Oxford, Waldo and York counties.

327 people are hospitalized with the virus, down 12 from Saturday.

Director Nirav Shah says that’s also down 100 from just two weeks ago.

79 people are in critical care, down from 100 two weeks ago.

31 are on ventilators.

1,339 new doses of coronavirus vaccines were administered Monday.

Of those, 711 were booster shots.

