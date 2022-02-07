Advertisement

Valentine’s Day flowers meet thorny supply chain issues

Valentine's Day flower delivery meets pandemic-era economic challenges. (Source: CNN)
By Karin Caifa
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most Americans have encountered some pandemic-related supply chain issues, whether at the grocery store or waiting longer for a package.

For products where timing is everything, the crunch feels especially intense.

Mark Chatoff, owner of the California Flower Mall, said his 35 vendors face the same economic issues as other retailers, as growers and suppliers count down to a second pandemic-era Valentine’s Day.

“We are facing rising costs, logistics, transportation – which is part of logistics – shortages,” Chatoff explained.

Gersain Bustos brings flowers to the Los Angeles market from local growers but also items like roses from South America.

He says disruptions to those air shipments are unlike anything he’s seen in his 30 years in the flower industry.

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday, florists are feeling the pressure over delivering on time.

Ken Denaburg, however, says his flower shop will have what it needs this Valentine’s Day, thanks to lessons learned throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve had to change design styles, where we can’t get certain flowers and certain supplies,” Denaburg explained. “We’ve been practical and made changes so that we wouldn’t try to force something that didn’t work out.”

While florists like Denaburg believe supply will meet demand, Society of American Florists CEO Kate Penn says flexibility and creativity may enter the mix.

“It’s just that sometimes if you’re looking for something super specific, you might not be able to get it,” she said, adding the earlier you can order, the better.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials give updates on Maine’s Omicron surge
Precipitation forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
Snow, sleet and rain Monday evening through Tuesday
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Police Investigating Shooting in Calais
Four more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
U.S Marshals say 27-year-old David Matos was sought by Biddeford Police on multiple warrants...
Biddeford man facing charges after violent assault and shootings

Latest News

A “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop...
Judge: Kemp can’t use leadership committee funds for primary
University of Maine at Farmington job fairs
UMF hosting spring job fairs for students, public
Snow Inland, Mix & Rain Along The Coast
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden: It ‘would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor