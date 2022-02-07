Advertisement

UMF hosting spring job fairs for students, public

University of Maine at Farmington job fairs
University of Maine at Farmington job fairs(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Feb. 7, 2022
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - To groom some of those future business people, The University of Maine at Farmington will be hosting free jobs fairs this spring for students and the public.

The first of the series took place Monday afternoon, serving those interested in Maine Summer Camp jobs.

Future fairs will take place on Mondays in March.

On March 7, they will host their 2022 Career Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Education Career Fair on March 14 will be hosted specifically for in-service student teachers.

The university’s Office of Career Services will also be launching weekly workshops as a part of it’s “Career Kickoff” initiative this semester.

For more information, you can visit their website.

Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
