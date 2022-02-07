UMF hosting spring job fairs for students, public

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) - To groom some of those future business people, The University of Maine at Farmington will be hosting free jobs fairs this spring for students and the public.

The first of the series took place Monday afternoon, serving those interested in Maine Summer Camp jobs.

Future fairs will take place on Mondays in March.

On March 7, they will host their 2022 Career Fest from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Education Career Fair on March 14 will be hosted specifically for in-service student teachers.

The university’s Office of Career Services will also be launching weekly workshops as a part of it’s “Career Kickoff” initiative this semester.

For more information, you can visit their website.

