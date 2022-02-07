Advertisement

This betting app will pay you to watch the Super Bowl

SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of...
SoFi Stadium is seen Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. SoFi Stadium is the site of Super Bowl LVI scheduled to be played on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Looking for a gig for Super Bowl Sunday?

This one is offering a pretty significant payday.

“The Game Day” is an online entertainment network that focuses on sports betting. It’s looking for someone to watch the game and detail everything that takes place, from the game itself, to the halftime show, to the commercials.

The “Super Bowl analyst” could earn up to $2,022 by answering questions throughout the game. Each correct answer pays around $135.

Applicants must be 21 years old and a U.S. citizen. Applications must be submitted on “The Game Day” website by 11:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. The chosen candidate will be contacted by email Thursday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials give updates on Maine’s Omicron surge
Precipitation forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
Snow, sleet and rain Monday evening through Tuesday
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Police Investigating Shooting in Calais
Four more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
U.S Marshals say 27-year-old David Matos was sought by Biddeford Police on multiple warrants...
Biddeford man facing charges after violent assault and shootings

Latest News

A “leadership committee” created by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp under a new state law must stop...
Judge: Kemp can’t use leadership committee funds for primary
University of Maine at Farmington job fairs
UMF hosting spring job fairs for students, public
Snow Inland, Mix & Rain Along The Coast
President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden: It ‘would be wise’ for Americans to leave Ukraine
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor