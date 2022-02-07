Snow Expected Away From The Coast. Mix Along The Coast Overnight Then Changing To Rain.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas will lift northeastwards in our direction through Tuesday. Clouds will stay put tonight and temperatures will stay steady overnight. Snow & rain will develop over southwestern Maine by late afternoon and will spread north and east through the evening. Initially, snow showers can be expected for most. The exception will be along the coast where temperatures will be warm enough to support a rain/snow mix. Throughout the evening, areas north & west of the Interstate can expect snow, whereas spots south & east of I-95 should anticipate rain.

As the low tracks off the coast of New England, warmer air will start to push inland into early Tuesday morning. This will cause the snow to change over to a mix or even all rain from a line from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln and south of there. Wet heavy snow is expected due to the warmer temperatures. North of that line, it will still be cold enough to support snow. As the low moves to our northeast, enough cold air will be drawn in on the backside of the low to transition some of the rain back into snow. The precipitation will come to an end by Tuesday evening. Track of the low will be key to determining where the rain/snow line will setup. If the low moves farther out to see, colder air will be drawn in and most spots will see snow. If the low moves closer to the coast, the warmer air will try to push farther inland resulting in lower totals along I-95.

Precipitation will start off as snow for the majority then chance to rain along the coast. (WABI)

Accumulations will range from a coating to upwards of two inches of slushy snow for coastal areas. Most of this snow will run the potential of being washed away as snow changes to rain. The Greater Bangor area, Capital Region & Interior Downeast can expect 2-4″ of wet snow. Locations north of Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln around 4-8″. Then far northern Maine will be on the outer edges of the snow and can expect around 2-4″.

Highest totals will be inland where snow is expected for the duration of the event. Totals taper off quickly towards the coast where slushy wet snow is expected. Most spots south and east of I-95 will see their snow washed away by rain. (WABI)

An area of high pressure will slide to our south on Wednesday. This will bring more sunshine & temperatures that will be well into the 30s and even a few low 40s. Clouds return by Thursday, it will still be mild, but a weak disturbance will bring scattered rain & snow showers to the region. More sunshine & still mild by Friday.

A cold front will move through for the weekend. Saturday will continue to see the mild temperatures but will have a chance of rain & snow showers. Sunday will turn colder as highs are only expected to be in the 20s.

TONIGHT: Snow inland with a rain/snow mix along the coast. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. ENE wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Snow inland, mix along I-95 and rain along the coast. Above freezing highs and even some 40s possible. Northerly wind around 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain & snow showers. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain & snow showers. Highs in the 30s & low 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy & turning colder. Highs in the 20s.

