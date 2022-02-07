Advertisement

Plan for lobster fishing relief fund faces committee vote

Maine Ocean
Maine Ocean(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - A plan to create a $30 million fund to help Maine fishermen cope with the economic impact of new whale conservation rules faces a possible key vote.

The new federal rules are intended to protect rare North Atlantic right whales from entanglement in fishing gear.

The new rules are especially challenging for the state’s lobster industry, which is the biggest of its kind in the country.

The Maine Legislature’s Committee on Marine Resources is due to vote on the fund proposal on Tuesday.

