Plan approved to extend mental health support to responders

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine legislative committee has signed off on a proposal to try to help emergency responders better access mental health support.

A bill before the Maine Legislature states the proposal establishes a presumption that firefighters, emergency medical technicians, police officers, emergency dispatchers and others who are diagnosed as having post-traumatic stress disorder have the condition because of “extraordinary and unusual work stress.”

The Legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee unanimously approved the proposal on Monday.

