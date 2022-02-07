Advertisement

Plan approved to extend mental health support to responders

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine legislative committee has signed off on a proposal to try to help emergency responders better access mental health support.

A bill before the Maine Legislature states the proposal establishes a presumption that firefighters, emergency medical technicians, police officers, emergency dispatchers and others who are diagnosed as having post-traumatic stress disorder have the condition because of “extraordinary and unusual work stress.”

The Legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee unanimously approved the proposal on Monday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials give updates on Maine’s Omicron surge
Precipitation forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
Snow, sleet and rain Monday evening through Tuesday
We will have more information as it becomes available.
Police Investigating Shooting in Calais
Four more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
U.S Marshals say 27-year-old David Matos was sought by Biddeford Police on multiple warrants...
Biddeford man facing charges after violent assault and shootings

Latest News

University of Maine at Farmington job fairs
UMF hosting spring job fairs for students, public
Snow Inland, Mix & Rain Along The Coast
Crews work to fill potholes.
Bangor deals with pitfalls of potholes
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users