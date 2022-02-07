Advertisement

Over $1 million heading to organizations to support rural Maine entrepreneurs

Maine senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced the funding Monday.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Over $1 million in federal funding are heading to organizations that support rural Maine’s entrepreneurs.

Maine Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced the funding Monday.

Six organizations are receiving funding.

It will help support micro-entrepreneurs and micro-enterprises in 13 of the state’s 16 counties.

Collins and King say the investments will help provide Maine entrepreneurs with what they need to start or grow their businesses.

