Mostly Cloudy & Mainly Dry Today, Snow, Mix & Rain On The Way

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A quiet start to our work week today with a mostly cloudy and mainly dry day expected. Some light snow or light mixed rain/snow will be possible later this afternoon and evening especially from Bangor and points south and west as our next storm system approaches otherwise the bulk of the day looks dry. It will be a bit warmer today too with highs reaching the upper 20s to low 30s north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. Low pressure will be located off the Mid-Atlantic coastline this evening and is forecast to move northward toward New England tonight. Precipitation will develop from south to north across Maine tonight as the storm approaches. Precipitation will fall as mixed snow and rain along the coast and mainly snow elsewhere. Overnight temperatures will hold steady in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Low pressure will track southeast of New England toward southern Nova Scotia during the day Tuesday. Precipitation will continue throughout the day. At the same time, warmer air is forecast to push northward into the state as the storm moves by, causing precipitation to fall as a mix of snow, mix and rain depending on your location. At this point it looks like mixed rain/snow will change to all rain along the coast, snow will change to mixed rain/snow and possibly all rain at times over inland locales while areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward see mainly wet snow with some rain possibly mixing in at times. Expect precipitation to gradually wind down later Tuesday evening and early Tuesday night. By the time it ends, accumulations of a coating to a slushy inch or two expected for coastal areas (most of which will come during the night tonight and early Tuesday morning). Inland areas will see 3″-6″ from Interior Downeast areas through the Greater Bangor area and down through the Augusta region. Areas from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward can expect 4″-8″.

Snow, mix and rain will develop across the state tonight and continue through the day Tuesday. The bulk of the precipitation will fall as rain along the coast with snow and mix over interior locales and mainly snow across the north. (WABI)

Snow and mixed precipitation will move into the state tonight and continue through Tuesday before winding down later Tuesday evening. Highest accumulations look to be from Dover-Foxcroft to Lincoln northward. (WABI)

A ridge of high pressure will build in for Wednesday giving us a nicer day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 30s. More clouds expected Thursday along with the chance for a few rain or snow showers as a weak disturbance moves through. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. High pressure will move in for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temperatures. Highs Friday will reach the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Light snow or light mixed rain/snow possible later this afternoon and evening especially from Bangor points south and west. Highs between 28°-38°. South/southeast wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Snow likely inland and north, snow/rain mix along the coast. Lows between 28°-35°. Variable wind 5-10 MPH.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Snow north, snow and mix inland, mix and rain coast. Highs between 33°-39°, warmest along the coast. Variable wind 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 30s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few snow or rain showers possible. Highs in the mid-30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-20s to mid-30s.

