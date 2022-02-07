Maine legislature discusses stopping the spread of PFAS

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An effort to stop the spread of forever chemicals, known as PFAS, was the subject of a hours-long discussion in the Maine legislature on Monday.

The committee on Environmental and Natural Resources held a work session on LD 19-11, “An Act to Prohibit the Contamination of Clean Soils with So-called Forever Chemicals.”

Initially introduced by Rep. Bill Pluecker, I-Warren, the bill aims to close loopholes that allow contaminated sludge to be applied to land in Maine.

Sen. Stacy Brenner, D-Cumberland, proposed an amendment which would make the legislation an emergency and instead call for the sludge to be transported to landfills.

“Think of this situation as one of those opportunities where when you know better, you do better. So for example, if you take lead as an example previous legislator, legislator sat here and thought lead was an insurmountable problem in paint and gasoline and as an environmental cleanup issue. But through containment and limitations and education, we’ve accomplished quite a bit to reduce that risk,” said Brenner.

“I agree with 100% of what you said, with the small exception of the question of short term payment for the disruption that this bill will cause certain particularly municipal systems,” said Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford.

Brenner’s amendment advanced out of committee 9-3, with one abstention.

The vote included the inclusion of a fund to help municipalities offset the increased cost of the measure, though no exact number has been determined yet.

