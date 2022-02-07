Advertisement

Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Jennifer Greer)
By Michael Owens and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A dramatic rescue of a seagull was caught on camera in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Jennifer Greer sent a video to WMBF of the bird being trapped on a cable in the coastal South Carolina city.

The video shows a Santee Cooper lineman raised up in a bucket truck to get the seagull down.

After bringing it in closer, the lineman was able to untangle the seagull before it quickly flew away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials give updates on Maine’s Omicron surge
Precipitation forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
Snow, sleet and rain Monday evening through Tuesday
Four more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
U.S Marshals say 27-year-old David Matos was sought by Biddeford Police on multiple warrants...
Biddeford man facing charges after violent assault and shootings
The rally was one of many planned around the country, as Russian military resources continue to...
Mainers rally to oppose escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Latest News

A man speaks with a police officer in a patrol vehicle outside the Spelman campus Tuesday...
Leaders at Black colleges alert, undeterred by bomb threats
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
Tammy and Cliff Webster won part of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history.
Wisconsin couple claims half of one of the largest Powerball jackpots
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor