Holden Police Department playing cupid for Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day goodies
Valentine's Day goodies(WABI)
By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department will be playing cupid again this year

They’re getting ready to deliver goodies in town for Valentine’s Day.

Holden residents have the opportunity to have a police officer deliver stuffed animals and candy to that “special someone” in town for free.

Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley says this is an opportunity to get to know more people and to put a smile on someone’s face.

While the department says they have a few people in mind to surprise, such as seniors and those who live alone, they say anyone from Holden can have the same experience.

”Giving the folks the opportunity to call the Holden Police Department. And they can request that we deliver candy and a stuffed animal to whomever they want in the town. Candy was purchased with donated money and the stuffed animals are brand new, unused and we’re all donated. So this is all free stuff that we are essentially regifting but it’s going to be delivered by a totally police officer instead of FedEx. Sometimes when people see the police they are not that excited, but when you’ve got candy and a stuffed animal, they are a little friendlier,” said Greeley.

This is the third year the department is delivering Valentine’s Day goodies.

Holden residents who are interested can call 843-5442 to schedule a delivery.

