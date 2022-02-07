Hampden man offering free snow plowing services

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Tonight’s snow means many Mainers will again be shoveling out their driveways and walkways tomorrow morning.

But a man in Hampden is offering to do it for free.

Steven Sobel is willing to help any one in the greater Bangor area that is snow socked in.

Sobel is accepting donations which will go directly to his Be Better non profit. Currently, it’s focused on providing warm clothes and other services to foster families.

The idea for Be Better came from life lessons Sobel was trying to teach his four-year old son.

”So just the idea is- literally anything that you can do to help is better,” Sobel explains. “So just be better in one way, one little thing every day and that’s all it has to be.”

You can find out more by logging onto https://www.facebook.com/BeBetter207

You can also email him directly at BeBetter207@GMail.com

Sobel says he’s a one-man operation so he’ll do his best to get around to everyone in need of assistance.

