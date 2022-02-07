Advertisement

Gov. Mills submits bill to strengthen Maine’s child welfare system

By WMTW
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - Gov. Janet Mills announced Monday that she has submitted a bipartisan bill aimed at improving Maine’s child welfare system.

The bill will strengthen the Office of the Child Welfare Ombudsman by allowing the ombudsman to hire additional staff and increase their term from one year to five years.

Mills said the bill requires the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to continue informing the ombudsman of any statewide policy changes before they take effect and codifies into law the department’s existing practice of notifying the ombudsman of any child fatality with child welfare involvement.

“Every child in Maine deserves to grow up in a safe and stable environment that provides them with every opportunity for success. This is why my Administration is working to address the underlying issues that often contribute to child abuse and neglect, like substance use disorder and poverty, and to improve Maine’s child welfare system overall,” Mills said in a statement.

Mills said in addition to the new legislation, her forthcoming supplemental budget will include funding to implement recommendations from several organizations to improve child welfare.

The governor’s budget will call for adding 16 caseworkers and three caseworker supervisors for night and weekend shifts, as well as additional support staff at the Office of Child and Family Services.

Mills said her budget will also ask for extending the Homebuilders Program to support families during reunification, expanding family visit coaching and creating a parent mentor program.

