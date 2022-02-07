Advertisement

Gas prices in Maine rise again

Gas prices
Gas prices
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices are on the rise in the state.

GasBuddy says prices in Maine are 3.5 cents per gallon higher than a week ago.

The average price per gallon is now $3.45 per gallon - up nearly 5 cents from last month and about 98 cents higher than a year ago.

Meanwhile, the national average is also rising and now stands at $3.42 a gallon.

That’s 97 cents higher than a year ago.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

