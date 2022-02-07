Carmel snowmobiler recalls being lost in sub-zero temps in Baxter State Park

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - A Carmel man is recovering after spending the night in Baxter State Park in sub-zero temperatures.

“I remember just thinking of my son and I ended up getting really mad and I was like you know what, here it is, here’s one last push, and I stood up and I just started screaming for help as loud as I could,” said Garret Foss, Carmel resident.

Foss was snowmobiling with his uncle near Matagamon in January when they got lost for two days.

Once they reached Baxter State Park, Foss says he thought he knew where he was and left his uncle to head back to camp.

“I opened up my gas tank and I had no gas at all. I couldn’t even see fluid,” said Foss.

Foss says he left his snowmobile on idle and started walking - that’s when things took a turn.

“I probably walked within a 100-foot radius of my snowmobile and the side of the mountain like gave out and I fell. I just remember falling and falling and bouncing off trees and falling,” said Foss.

Foss says after the fall he felt pain in his ribs, feet, and hands.

He says he fell asleep and after waking up the second time hypothermia had set in.

“I was like I have to keep moving or I’m gonna die,” said Foss.

He was reported missing around 8:30 p.m. that night.

At 9 a.m. the next morning, Baxter State Park rangers say they found his snowmobile.

“I heard a voice and somebody was like, ‘hello,’ and I just dropped to my knees and started crying. I knew at that point I wasn’t going to die, I knew I made it,” said he said.

Foss was taken to the hospital semi-conscious and suffering from severe frostbite.

“My hands are starting to feel better and now the pain in my back is starting to fight through. My toes are pretty well healed up, my nose had frostbite but that’s gone, the top of my lip had frostbite really bad but that’s gone,” said Foss.

Foss says he is expected to fully recover with time.

He says if he knows anything, it’s not to separate from whoever you are with.

“That’s kind of a cardinal rule. That’s something that everybody knows. Just being two of us and we’re out there alone and neither one of us knowing the trails that’s stupidity on both of our parts,” said Foss.

Lt. Kris Barboza with the Maine Warden Service says it’s important to have a plan and always tell someone at home what that plan is.

“If you have an all day trip planned, make sure you have enough gas and oil, make sure you’re dressed for the weather, have a helmet, have a cell phone and a charger if you can and leave them off,” said Barboza.

Foss says snowmobilers from across the country have helped support him throughout his recovery.

“It definitely opens your eyes and gives you a different perspective on things. You know, people aren’t so bad and there is a lot of good people out there,” said Foss. “I got very very lucky, I know that. I’m more than thankful to be here.”

