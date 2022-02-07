Advertisement

Bangor deals with pitfalls of potholes

Crews work to fill potholes.
Crews work to fill potholes.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you’ve driven on Maine roads this winter, chances are you’ve encountered a pothole or two...or 10.

In Bangor, the Public Works director is imploring residents to report them.

Aaron Huotari calls dealing with potholes a never-ending task.

They pop up when the temperatures shift back and forth from colder to warmer.

Public Works received several reports over the weekend following all that snow on Friday.

They had crews out patching holes Monday.

He says if you report a pothole to the city, they will work to have it patched within 24 hours.

If not, you do have recourse.

“If they’ve reported it and it isn’t fixed in a timely manner, the state does have a mechanism in place for people to be able to go against the municipality for payment of damage. But generally, like I said, we’re fixing that within 24 hours. So, that meets the state’s intent within that law. You can always go to your own insurance company and file a claim and ask them to subrogate back against the city,” said Huotari.

You can report potholes to the city by using the Go Bangor app, or you can call public works directly at 207-992-4500.

