Artist Ashley Bryan remembered by friends, neighbors of Islesford

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Longtime artist Ashley Bryan died Friday at the age of 98.

Bryan was a well-known children’s book author and illustrator.

Earlier Monday, Morgan Sturdivant spoke with Jeri Spurling, a longtime friend and neighbor of Bryan’s, about what he meant to their community.

“We’re all really thinking about how blessed we’ve been to have known him and have enjoyed his delight in life, his delight in his art, in music, nature, his spiritual life,” said Spurling.

Spurling says members of Islesford were together on Sunday to share stories and memories of Bryan who moved there in the 1950s.

Spurling says the College of the Atlantic is helping to organize and catalog all of his artwork. Some of the pieces will even be going to universities around the state

His family says there will be a memorial service on Islesford this summer on July 13, which would have been his 99th birthday.

