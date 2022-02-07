Advertisement

Artist Ashley Bryan remembered by friends, neighbors of Islesford

Ashley Bryan
Ashley Bryan(WABI)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Longtime artist Ashley Bryan died Friday at the age of 98.

Bryan was a well-known children’s book author and illustrator.

Earlier Monday, Morgan Sturdivant spoke with Jeri Spurling, a longtime friend and neighbor of Bryan’s, about what he meant to their community.

“We’re all really thinking about how blessed we’ve been to have known him and have enjoyed his delight in life, his delight in his art, in music, nature, his spiritual life,” said Spurling.

Spurling says members of Islesford were together on Sunday to share stories and memories of Bryan who moved there in the 1950s.

Spurling says the College of the Atlantic is helping to organize and catalog all of his artwork. Some of the pieces will even be going to universities around the state

His family says there will be a memorial service on Islesford this summer on July 13, which would have been his 99th birthday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials give updates on Maine’s Omicron surge
Precipitation forecast for Monday evening through Tuesday afternoon.
Snow, sleet and rain Monday evening through Tuesday
Police Lights
Police investigating shooting in Calais
Four more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
U.S Marshals say 27-year-old David Matos was sought by Biddeford Police on multiple warrants...
Biddeford man facing charges after violent assault and shootings

Latest News

No one was injured.
Vassalboro building used to grow marijuana destroyed in fire
Maine senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced the funding Monday.
Over $1 million heading to organizations to support rural Maine entrepreneurs
Valentine's Day goodies
Holden Police Department playing cupid for Valentine’s Day
Garret Foss
Carmel snowmobiler recalls being lost in sub-zero temps in Baxter State Park