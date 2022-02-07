Acadia National Park looking forward to 2022

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Following a record year for visitation in 2021, Acadia National Park is looking forward to another step toward normalcy in 2022.

During Monday’s Acadia National Park Advisory Commission meeting, officials reviewed numbers from the past year.

The park recorded nearly 4.1 million visits in 2021; however, due to COVID-related limits to the Island Bus System, it led to more vehicles entering the park.

The bus service is set to return to pre-pandemic operations this year.

Also happening in 2022, a number of construction projects, including a brand new maintenance building.

“The Great American Outdoors Act was a huge legislative accomplishment, and our congressional delegation was 100% supportive of it. So, we appreciate that and the, you know, the maintenance building, I think a few of you were at a few news conferences in front of the old maintenance building over the last few years to try to highlight the need, and it led to the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act. So, I think once that shovel goes into the ground, it’s a moment we’ll reflect on and recognize the incredible success that we’ve had collectively,” said Kevin Schneider, Division of Management superintendent.

Officials say plans for the new maintenance facility will go out for bid in May.

They hope to begin construction by the fall.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.