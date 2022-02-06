Advertisement

Mainers rally to oppose escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine

Saturday’s event in Topsham was just one of many events happening across America
The rally was one of many planned around the country, as Russian military resources continue to build up on both Ukraine's eastern and western borders.(WMTW)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPSHAM, Maine (WMTW) - Mainers gathered in Topsham on Saturday afternoon to protest the escalating situation in Ukraine.

The rally was one of many planned around the country, as Russian military resources continue to build up on both Ukraine’s eastern and western borders.

Local organizers of Saturday’s protest say they are against a possible nuclear confrontation if the situation worsens.

“I have grandchildren -- they don’t want nuclear war, my children don’t want nuclear war, and all the people standing out here don’t want nuclear war,” former Senate candidate Lisa Savage, now of the Maine Natural Guard, told us.

“What happened to diplomacy?” she said. “Let’s sit down and talk. Let’s talk about our mutual security needs and work something out.”

Local groups included Peace Action Maine, Peaceworks, WILPF Maine, and Maine Veterans for Peace.

