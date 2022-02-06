Maine Science Festival back after two year hiatus

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Maine Science Festival will come back next month after two years away.

Organizers say the festival will run from March 16 to 20.

It’s a program of the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor and will include more than 70 events and activities.

Organizers said the festival will also include a “Field Trip Day” sponsored by the University of Maine that will engage middle school students with science.

