Maine Science Festival back after two year hiatus
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Maine Science Festival will come back next month after two years away.
Organizers say the festival will run from March 16 to 20.
It’s a program of the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor and will include more than 70 events and activities.
Organizers said the festival will also include a “Field Trip Day” sponsored by the University of Maine that will engage middle school students with science.
