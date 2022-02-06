Advertisement

Maine Science Festival back after two year hiatus

Organizers say the festival will run from March 16 to 20.
Organizers say the festival will run from March 16 to 20.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The Maine Science Festival will come back next month after two years away.

Organizers say the festival will run from March 16 to 20.

It’s a program of the Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor and will include more than 70 events and activities.

Organizers said the festival will also include a “Field Trip Day” sponsored by the University of Maine that will engage middle school students with science.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.
Maine CDC reports 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths
Health officials give updates on Maine’s Omicron surge
You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?
Officials said the couple was snowed in their cabin for nearly two months, unable to leave due...
2 people, dog rescued by helicopter in California after being snowed in cabin for 2 months
Officers say they seized approximately 120 grams of suspected fentanyl and 10 grams of...
Two Greenville men arrested following drug bust on Tuesday

Latest News

The rally was one of many planned around the country, as Russian military resources continue to...
Mainers rally to oppose escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine
State lawmakers work on new fund to stop browntail moth
Health officials give updates on Maine’s Omicron surge
Snowmobile Ride-In Egg Run
Pine Tree Camp hosted annual Snowmobile Ride-In Egg Run