Maine Pond Hockey Classic Tournament raises money for kids

SIDNEY, Maine (WABI) -The tenth annual Maine Pond Hockey Classic Tournament wrapped up on Sunday at the Snow Pond Center for the Arts in Sidney.

Although nearly a foot of snowfall on Friday delayed the tournament a bit - forcing Friday night’s games to be moved to Saturday instead - the tournament otherwise went on as planned.

Snow Pond was plowed to make the eight ice rinks needed for the tournament, plus enough room for a beer garden, VIP tent area, and café.

The Maine Pond Hockey Classic is a fundraising event for the Alfond Youth & Community Center and the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA of greater Waterville.

Sixty eight teams competed in seven different divisions for the cause.

The tournament area had multiple firepits for spectators to keep warm.

And today, after the tournament wrapped, there was a youth clinic from 1:30 to 3 pm, and players from the Colby College Men and Women’s Hockey Teams worked with youth skates on skating and basic hockey skills.

“People get a lot of different things out of it. They get to hangout with their friends and family and enjoy pond hockey on the ice. The teams that win get some cool trophies that we’re setting out right now, getting ready for our championship games that will be happening. They get memories, experiences, being on the pond and being out in nature, it’s like, it’s hard to beat,” said Patrick Guerrette, Director of the Maine Pond Hockey Classic.

If you missed the tournament this year, register your team for 2023 at mainepondhockey.org.

