Increasing clouds today; wintry precipitation Monday night, Tuesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An area of high pressure will remain over the region today. Temperatures this morning are below zero for many locations, but highs will warm into the teens and 20s. Today will be the coldest day this week. Skies will be mostly sunny in the morning, but clouds will increase through the day. Isolated snow showers are possible tonight. Scattered snow showers will be possible again on Monday for inland areas. Coastal area will possibly see a wintry mix and rain.

Monday evening, a low pressure system is forecast to move up the coast and could bring accumulating snow to inland locations overnight with a wintry mix/ rain along the coast. This will continue through the day on Tuesday. The track of the low will determine how far inland the snow will fall and where the heaviest amounts will be. As of now, it looks as if 3″ or more of snow could fall in parts of western and northern Maine with 1-3″ possible along the interstate. Little snow accumulation is expected near the coast, but sleet accumulation is possible.

Temperatures will be unseasonably warm during the work week. Highs will mainly be in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs 13-23°. South wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows 7-20°. South wind 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: A few snow showers inland with a mix along the coast. Highs 27-38°. South wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Accumulating snow inland with a mix/ rain near the coast. North wind 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 30-37°. West wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 33-40°. Southwest wind 5-15 mph.

