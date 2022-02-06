Great Caribou Bog Ski Race fills the trails with skiers in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Folks buckled their skis Sunday morning to take on the annual Great Caribou Bog Ski Race in Orono.

Penobscot Valley Ski Club hosts the event.

All ages were welcome to race through the Caribou Bog.

This race raises funds for the club to manage and maintain the wooded ski trails in the winter.

Volunteers say the skiers support would not go unnoticed by the club.

“It’s great. I was in the first race. I’ve been in almost every one and my son and grandson are racing today. It’s great to see all the people come together and enjoy the winter,” said Bucky Owen, Penobscot Valley Ski Club.

Penobscot Valley Ski Club will host a freestyle race next Sunday, February 13th.

For more information, visit pvskiclub.org/nordicrace.

