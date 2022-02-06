COVID-19 hospitalizations on the decline in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline here in Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting 330 people are hospitalized with the virus as of Sunday morning.

State health officials say there were 339 hospitalizations on Saturday and 355 on Friday.

As of Sunday morning, 85 people are in critical care. 34 are on ventilators.

There are 61 critical care beds available in the state.

The Maine CDC says 1,094 new vaccinations were administered Sunday.

688 of those were booster shots.

The Maine CDC does not conduct case investigations on the weekends.

The next update is expected Tuesday.

