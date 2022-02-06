Biddeford man facing charges after violent assault and shootings

BIDDEFORD, Maine (WABI) - A Biddeford fugitive accused of two separate shootings and an assault is now in custody.

U.S Marshals say 27-year-old David Matos was sought by Biddeford Police on multiple warrants including criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a firearm, and others.

Police say they responded to a shooting on December 21st in the area of George Street in Biddeford.

Upon investigation, authorities determined that Matos was the alleged suspect in the shooting.

On February 3rd, police say Matos allegedly hit a woman multiple times in the face with a firearm in Biddeford, sending her to a Boston-area hospital with severe injuries.

A day later, officers responded to a shooting in Biddeford where its believed Matos fired at least six shots at a vehicle, then fled to Saco.

Matos was taken into custody later that evening.

Subsequent to Matos’s arrest, a loaded 9mm caliber Glock pistol, 53 grams of suspected drugs and $3,596 in cash were seized by authorities.

Police say additional charges are probable, as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.