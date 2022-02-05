Advertisement

State lawmakers work on new fund to stop browntail moth

(Gray tv)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers are considering starting a new fund to help cities and towns in Maine try to slow the spread of the browntail moth.

The moth has been the subject of an ongoing outbreak in the state that began about seven years ago.

The moth caterpillars have poisonous hairs that can cause respiratory trouble and a rash that resembles poison ivy.

The fund would start with $150,000 in grants.

State Representative Allison Hepler of Woolwich says the money would be used to help stop the spread of these moths, such as hiring arborists and pesticide applicators and renting equipment to clip down moth nests.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say they seized approximately 120 grams of suspected fentanyl and 10 grams of...
Two Greenville men arrested following drug bust on Tuesday
You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
23 more Mainers died with COVID, 1,414 newly recorded cases
Officers found the body around 12:30 PM on Thursday.
Portland Police Department discovered the body of a missing woman
Highest amounts from the Interstate towards the mountains where 10-18" is possible. Totals...
Snow Tonight Heavy At Times, Icy Mix Along The Coast Changes To Snow

Latest News

Health officials give updates on Maine’s Omicron surge
Snowmobile Ride-In Egg Run
Pine Tree Camp hosted annual Snowmobile Ride-In Egg Run
Bangor High School Cheerleaders
Bangor High School Cheerleaders win Regionals
Longtime artist Ashley Bryan died yesterday at the age of 98
Ashley Bryan, longtime artist dies at the age of 98