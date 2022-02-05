State lawmakers work on new fund to stop browntail moth

Maine (WABI) - Lawmakers are considering starting a new fund to help cities and towns in Maine try to slow the spread of the browntail moth.

The moth has been the subject of an ongoing outbreak in the state that began about seven years ago.

The moth caterpillars have poisonous hairs that can cause respiratory trouble and a rash that resembles poison ivy.

The fund would start with $150,000 in grants.

State Representative Allison Hepler of Woolwich says the money would be used to help stop the spread of these moths, such as hiring arborists and pesticide applicators and renting equipment to clip down moth nests.

