Snow showers tapering off this morning

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Lingering snow showers will taper off this morning. A few snow showers are possible this afternoon, mainly across northern and eastern Maine. It will be breezy at times today, with northwest winds gusting to 25 mph. Northwest winds tonight will filter in cold air. Skies will also be mostly clear, so be prepared for another night with sub-zero temperatures inland.

High pressure will move through the region tonight and Sunday. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the teens and 20s.

A few snow showers are possible Sunday night. Scattered snow showers will be possible again on Monday for inland areas. Coastal area will possibly see a wintry mix and rain.

A low pressure system moving up the coast could bring heavier snow to inland locations overnight with a wintry mix/ rain along the coast and continue through the day on Tuesday. The track of the low will determine how far inland the snow will fall and where the heaviest amounts will be. As of now, it looks as if a few inches or more of snow could accumulate.

TODAY: A few lingering snow showers north. Decreasing clouds. Highs 9-22°. Northwest wind 10-20 with gusts to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows –10 to 5°. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 13-25°. South wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A few snow showers inland with a mix along the coast. Highs 25-37°. South wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Accumulating snow inland with a mix/ rain near the coast. North wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs 31-37°. West wind 5-10 mph.

