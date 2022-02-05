Advertisement

Saco Police Department honors and lays to rest former K9 officer

Stankevitz and Ranger arrived at the Saco Veterinary Clinic Wednesday to a crowd of more than 20 emergency vehicles from both local and regional first responders, several of them including K-9 units from Southern Maine in honor of Ranger.(Saco Police Department)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SACO, Maine (WMTW) - On Wednesday, Feb. 2, Saco Police Department laid to rest former Saco K-9 Officer Ranger.

K-9 Ranger joined the police department in 2009 where he was teamed with former Cpl. Nic Stankevitz throughout his career in Saco.

According to a memo on behalf of the Saco Police Department, Ranger executed his mission and retired in 2016.

His mission consisted of tracking lost children, fleeing suspects, searching for drugs, according to former Chief Bradley Paul.

Ranger and his partner Stankevitz also provided demonstrations over the years to local children.

Once Ranger retired, as it is most customary, Nic Stankevitz adopted him.

After a life of service to his community, Ranger was honored in his final moments by those he served next to.

Stankevitz and Ranger arrived at the Saco Veterinary Clinic to a crowd of more than 20 emergency vehicles from both local and regional first responders, several of them including K-9 units from Southern Maine in honor of Ranger.

“Ranger passed peacefully in my arms at the vet,” Stankevitz wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

