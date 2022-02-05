Advertisement

Pine Tree Camp hosted annual Snowmobile Ride-In Egg Run

Snowmobile Ride-In Egg Run
Snowmobile Ride-In Egg Run(Nick Langille)
By WABI News Desk
Feb. 5, 2022
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Pine Tree Camp hosted their annual Snowmobile Ride-In Egg Run on Saturday.

A list of local celebrities including our own morning anchor, Angela Luna, stuffed their snowsuits with eggs and then took off on a traditional snowmobile ride.

This event raises money for the camp which offers activities for kids with disabilities.

The overwhelming support and fundraising efforts has meant a lot to Pine Tree Camp.

“I think the fact that so many people stepped up to the plate this year. This is going to be our 77th year of opening camp. We’re reopening our overnight sessions, which we’re really excited about. The fact that so many people come to the plate and help us and support us through this event is really amazing. And shows how invested the community is in us and that means we get to be invested in campers,” said Mary Schafhauser, Assistant Director of Pine Tree Camp.

Pine Tree Camp is accepting applications for the 2022 season.

The first winter session runs from February 19th to February 21st.

