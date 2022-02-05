Pine Tree Camp egg run telethon kicks off at Dysart’s

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The annual Pine Tree Camp egg run telethon kicked off the egg-citing weekend at Dysart’s in Hermon.

Many people called into the telethon to donate funds for Pine Tree Camp.

For every $5 donated, an egg is then donated to a celebrity rider who will ride in the egg run on a snowmobile with a snowsuit filled with eggs.

It’s the 49th year for the event.

Pine Tree Camp Director Dawn Willard-Robinson says she’s always happy to see the community give back.

“It’s always such a great time to come out and have people call in and allow us to find out why people are calling and making the donation, and you know, it’s just so great to have them support campaign in this way,” said Willard-Robinson.

The egg run will start Saturday morning at 10am with a pancake breakfast at Dysart’s followed by a poker run - one that features TV-5′s Angela Luna!

