Maine CDC reports 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Four more Mainers have died with COVID-19, according to the Maine CDC.

Two deaths were reported in Androscoggin County. There was one death in Kennebec County and one in Somerset County.

The Maine CDC is reporting 1,096 new cases of the virus Saturday.

There have been more than 181,000 cases since the pandemic began.

More than 1,400 new doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Friday.

960 of those were booster shots.

As of Saturday morning, 355 people were hospitalized with the virus.

83 people are in critical care, 36 are on ventilators.

This story will be updated.

