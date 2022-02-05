Health officials give updates on Maine’s Omicron surge

Maine (WABI) - Doctor Nirav Shah of the Maine CDC says there is more information now about where we are in our Omicron surge.

While most parts of the country, and other parts of the world are getting past their peaks of Omicron cases, we are learning more about where Maine stands.

The Maine CDC said this week that hospitalization and vaccination numbers from COVID-19 are all trending in a good direction.

And by watching other countries, we can see where we can hope to be as cases begin to drop.

“In other countries around the world that also came down from their Omicron surge. The question is how far did they go? In some countries they went back to their Delta or pre-Delta baseline. In other countries, like for example the UK, they came down but still at a level that was higher than why they were at before. And in one country, or at least two countries, Denmark and Norway, they are going the opposite direction back up. So the question for me is the data right now are encouraging but we need more of it to really get a sense of what the latter part of our curve will look like,” said Dr. Nirav Shah, Director of the Maine CDC.

Also earlier this week, the Maine CDC announced progress towards getting children between 6 months and 5 years vaccinated.

The impact Omicron has had on children has been a leading factor for Pfizer’s decision to move forward with this authorization.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.