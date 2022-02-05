Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club Augusta Teen Center finds new home downtown

By Kodichi Lawrence
Feb. 4, 2022
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Downtown Augusta will be the new home for the Boys and Girls Augusta Teen Center.

Kennebec Savings Bank gifted the Boys and Girls Augusta Teen Center with a $50,000 check to kick off the fundraising campaign to move the Center to Downtown Augusta.

The Center’s Executive Director Charles Huerth told us this move to downtown Augusta will help them serve even more teens because of its location and the building capacity.

“It’s huge to be able to have their support and have them help us in getting this started. Being closer to these neighborhoods where these teens are from is going to be a huge thing for the city of Augusta,” Huerth.

“All of us at Kennebec Savings Bank are very proud to be able to lend a hand to the Augusta teen center, and give them a permanent home,” said Kennebec Savings Bank President Andrew SIlsby. “I would just ask that other organizations and individuals lean in and try to help this campaign, and get over the finish line, and let’s get the teens in here.”

Huerth also said that move will let the Teens know that they are part of the community and that they voice matters.

