Ashley Bryan, longtime artist dies at the age of 98
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - Longtime artist Ashley Bryan died yesterday at the age of 98.
Bryan was a well-known children’s book author and illustrator.
Bryan lived many years on Islesford, Maine.
He served during World War II and survived D-Day invasion of France.
Over his 80-year career he earned a national reputation writing and re-telling African folktales he heard as a child.
Earning a number of prestigious literary awards in his lifetime, in 2008 he was named a literary lion by the New York Public Library.
His family says there will be a memorial service on Islesford this summer on July 13th, which would have been his 99th birthday.
