Advertisement

Ashley Bryan, longtime artist dies at the age of 98

Longtime artist Ashley Bryan died yesterday at the age of 98
Longtime artist Ashley Bryan died yesterday at the age of 98(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Maine (WABI) - Longtime artist Ashley Bryan died yesterday at the age of 98.

Bryan was a well-known children’s book author and illustrator.

Bryan lived many years on Islesford, Maine.

He served during World War II and survived D-Day invasion of France.

Over his 80-year career he earned a national reputation writing and re-telling African folktales he heard as a child.

Earning a number of prestigious literary awards in his lifetime, in 2008 he was named a literary lion by the New York Public Library.

His family says there will be a memorial service on Islesford this summer on July 13th, which would have been his 99th birthday.

Copyright 2022 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers say they seized approximately 120 grams of suspected fentanyl and 10 grams of...
Two Greenville men arrested following drug bust on Tuesday
You can get your booster five months after your last Moderna or Pfizer vaccine and two months...
How long should I wait to get my booster after catching COVID-19?
County by county breakdown of newly released coronavirus cases according to Maine CDC
23 more Mainers died with COVID, 1,414 newly recorded cases
Officers found the body around 12:30 PM on Thursday.
Portland Police Department discovered the body of a missing woman
Highest amounts from the Interstate towards the mountains where 10-18" is possible. Totals...
Snow Tonight Heavy At Times, Icy Mix Along The Coast Changes To Snow

Latest News

Bangor High School Cheerleaders
Bangor High School Cheerleaders win Regionals
Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
Steven Downs/Sophie Sergie
Trial of Maine man accused of three-decade old murder in Alaska nears conclusion
2021 was a record-setting year for deadly opioid overdoses
$2 million coming to Maine to help combat opioid crisis