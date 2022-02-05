Ashley Bryan, longtime artist dies at the age of 98

Maine (WABI) - Longtime artist Ashley Bryan died yesterday at the age of 98.

Bryan was a well-known children’s book author and illustrator.

Bryan lived many years on Islesford, Maine.

He served during World War II and survived D-Day invasion of France.

Over his 80-year career he earned a national reputation writing and re-telling African folktales he heard as a child.

Earning a number of prestigious literary awards in his lifetime, in 2008 he was named a literary lion by the New York Public Library.

His family says there will be a memorial service on Islesford this summer on July 13th, which would have been his 99th birthday.

