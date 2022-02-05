Advertisement

$2 million coming to Maine to help combat opioid crisis

Maine lost an estimated 636 lives—a new record— in 2021 due to overdoses
2021 was a record-setting year for deadly opioid overdoses
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Maine (WABI) - More than $2 million in federal funding is coming to the state to help fight the opioid crisis.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King made the announcement Friday.

636 people died from overdoses in 2021 - a new record.

The Maine Department of Labor has been awarded the money from a national grant.

It will be used for things like support training, employment service and disaster relief jobs in communities affected by the epidemic.

The hope is this will allow those who have struggled with substance abuse disorders to find good, sustainable employment that can help save lives.

This is the last of allocation of funding from the program over the last two years bringing the total to more than $6.2 million.

“These funds will further bolster EMDC’s effort with other state wide partners in combating the devastating consequences of the opioid epidemic. Our Peer Connectors, who have faced their own recovery and understand its difficulties, assist people in our communities navigate their way back to employment and sustainability.”

Lee Umphrey, President of Eastern Maine Development Corporation

