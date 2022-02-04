Advertisement

Winterport “Winter Kids” compete for gold medal

The program highlights different ways to stay healthy and active during winter.
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been spotlighting schools all across the state as they compete for the prestigious WinterKids “Winter Games” Gold Medal.

Thursday, we stopped by Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport for their “Winter Fun Night.”

The Winter Games last four weeks, and feature different tasks with a focus on staying healthy during the most sedentary months.

Thursday, kids checked off the physical activity side of things with outdoor activities like sledding, snowshoeing, building snowpeople, and, inevitably, a few snowball fights.

Yes, it’s fun and games, but it also teaches goal-setting and teamwork.

”We get to work as a team, and not just by ourselves and we can have time with our friends and make snowmen!” said Sasha, a third-grader.

“It’s just their smiles and their excitement, and I know that doing something that our community is involved in, we love our community here at Smith School,” said third-grade teacher Hillary Hoyt.

“It’s a great experience, we look forward to it every year,” said principal Dawn Moore. “You can just see it, you can feel it. It’s just great.”

When asked how much they wanted to win the gold medal, kids responded, “A lot! Five out of five!”

This is the fifth year for the Winter Games, and the gold medal-winning school will receive a $10,000 grand prize.

